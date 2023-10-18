Eukles Asset Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

