Eukles Asset Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,346. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

