Eukles Asset Management Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.34. 767,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $186.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America cut their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.43.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

