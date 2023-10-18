Eukles Asset Management Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

OHI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 484,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,292. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

