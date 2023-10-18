Eukles Asset Management Has $832,000 Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 97,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

IPGP stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. 100,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,606. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

