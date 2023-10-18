Eukles Asset Management Purchases 251 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,238,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,768 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,717 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

CTSH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.