Eukles Asset Management Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $16.67 on Wednesday, hitting $436.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,287. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.05 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

