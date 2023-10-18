Eukles Asset Management Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.52. 65,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,302. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.