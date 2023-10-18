Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Extendicare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78. The stock has a market cap of C$515.79 million, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.92 and a 12 month high of C$7.64.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$307.54 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.2798525 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

