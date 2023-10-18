F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.48

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $16.57. F & M Bank shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 8,040 shares traded.

F & M Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

About F & M Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

