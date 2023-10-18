Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 723,219 shares.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.78.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.