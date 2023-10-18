Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,606,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $419,059.36.

On Monday, September 11th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55.

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79.

Fastly stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 1,689,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

