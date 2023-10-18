Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Get Fastly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352,224 shares in the company, valued at $110,084,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,369 shares of company stock worth $7,909,044. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.