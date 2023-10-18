Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $7.18 on Wednesday, reaching $247.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,932,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,739,438. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day moving average is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $786.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

