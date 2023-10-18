Financial Review: Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) versus Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telefónica and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.63%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Telefónica.

This table compares Telefónica and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications 9.83% -10.31% -1.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Consolidated Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica N/A N/A N/A $0.96 4.23 Consolidated Communications $1.19 billion 0.40 $140.09 million $0.57 7.19

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Telefónica. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Telefónica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; virtual assistants; and Movistar Home devices. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and high-speed fiber data transmission services to regional and national interexchange; and wireless carriers, including Ethernet, cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and colocation services. In addition, it sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. Further, the company offers video services comprising high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and in-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, it provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

