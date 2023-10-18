First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 23,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
