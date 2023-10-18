First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 23,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

First Community Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Community by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 282.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 669.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.