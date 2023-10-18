First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.42 EPS.

NYSE:FR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. 1,272,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,896. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

