First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 49,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 72,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

