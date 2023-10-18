FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $3,518,553.01 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $3,518,553.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,495,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,503,888.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,239.52.

On Friday, October 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $579,946.67.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 14,906 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $1,510,275.92.

On Monday, October 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,847 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $3,641,338.26.

On Friday, October 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,578 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $3,391,713.78.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $3,133,943.55.

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,175 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $2,618,285.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22.

On Monday, September 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55.

On Monday, August 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 197,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.59 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

