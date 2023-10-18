Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBN remained flat at $10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Forbion European Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.16.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kim LLC grew its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 155.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,146,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.