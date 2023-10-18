Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 688,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,471. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.19%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

