Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fortive by 120.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 2.7 %

FTV traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. 805,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,626. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.