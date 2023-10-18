FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 652,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. FS Credit Opportunities has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

