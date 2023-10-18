FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 652,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. FS Credit Opportunities has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
