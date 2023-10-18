FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 312,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ HUGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 26,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,348. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Free Report ) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

