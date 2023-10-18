FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 312,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
FSD Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ HUGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 26,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,348. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.61.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FSD Pharma
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.