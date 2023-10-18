Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Trading 9.9% Higher

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 744,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

