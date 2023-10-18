Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GMDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 716,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,911. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
