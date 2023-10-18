GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

