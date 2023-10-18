Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 200,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,845. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $613.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.