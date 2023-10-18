Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genfit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GNFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 561.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 29.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 13.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

