GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Wednesday. 80,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,894. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

