GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 155,000 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00.

GitLab Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,231. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

