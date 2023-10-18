Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 166,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,343. The company has a market capitalization of $493.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 59.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 154,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

