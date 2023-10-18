Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.2 %
Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 105,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
