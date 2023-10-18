Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 105,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAIN

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.