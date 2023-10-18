Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -164.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

