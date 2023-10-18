Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.