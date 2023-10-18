Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
