GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 127,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,745. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.04.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

