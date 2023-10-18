Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 595,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,310. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

