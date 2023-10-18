Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $848.78

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 848.78 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 766 ($9.36). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 788.30 ($9.63), with a volume of 352,152 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 866.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 848.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 4,047.62%.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.93), for a total transaction of £73,542.15 ($89,827.96). Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

