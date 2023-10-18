Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 9,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 83.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

