Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Up 9.4% in September

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 325,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $904.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.77. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

