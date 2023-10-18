Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 394,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

