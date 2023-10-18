Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 394,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

