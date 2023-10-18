Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Update

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $80,327. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

GROV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Grove Collaborative has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 161.58% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.