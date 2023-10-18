Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.6 %
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Energy
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.