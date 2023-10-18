H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,253. H World Group has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

