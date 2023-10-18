Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harbor Custom Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCDIZ remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 138,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,440. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
