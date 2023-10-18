Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCDIZ remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 138,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,440. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

