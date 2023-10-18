Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.01. 47,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 49,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Harbor Diversified Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

