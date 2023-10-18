Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 291,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

