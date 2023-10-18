Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 928,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 0.5 %

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.60. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harvard Bioscience

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.