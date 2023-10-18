HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.11

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 370271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. On average, analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,700,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,049,180.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,862,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,409,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

